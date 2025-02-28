Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $5,117,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

Shares of IBM opened at $253.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.69. The company has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

