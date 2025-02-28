Brokers Offer Predictions for TJX Companies Q1 Earnings

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $136,753,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.