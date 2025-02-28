Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $500.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.25 and a 200-day moving average of $502.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

