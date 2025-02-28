ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s previous close.

ACMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $519,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,046. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

