Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 187,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

