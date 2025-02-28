Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $344.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $279.00 and a 1-year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.