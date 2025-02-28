Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells 7,938 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) insider Novelette Murray sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $269,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,706.76. The trade was a 17.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Novelette Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Novelette Murray sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $348,800.00.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 2.7 %

LQDT opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.36. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 367,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

