Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $6.27 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 253,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.