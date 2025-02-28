Robert P. Jornayvaz III Sells 14,736 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $378,273.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,212,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,133,166.41. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IPI stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 282.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth $602,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.