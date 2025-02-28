Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Decreases By 61.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.87. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

