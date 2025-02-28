Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Sells $220,720.00 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,847,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 878,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,377.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 483,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

