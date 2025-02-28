Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Sells $220,720.00 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $30.56.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.
Get Our Latest Report on Universal Technical Institute
About Universal Technical Institute
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Technical Institute
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.