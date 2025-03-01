Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the January 31st total of 191,600 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 62,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

