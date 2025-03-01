Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 19.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

Insider Transactions at Amarc Resources

In other Amarc Resources news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

