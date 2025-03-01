Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Up 21.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) traded up 21.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 277,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,043% from the average session volume of 24,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 price target on Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
