Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Update

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2,092.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Global X Disruptive Materials ETF alerts:

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0949 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,186.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.