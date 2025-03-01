Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Update

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DMAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2,092.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0949 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,186.91%.
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
