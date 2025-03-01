WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

Shares of CXSE traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

