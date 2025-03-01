AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.27. AIX.V shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 354,345 shares trading hands.
AIX.V Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.
About AIX.V
Alix Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications, including the Tule Concession covering 18,125 hectares; and the Tecolote Concession covering 4,500 hectares located in Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AIX.V
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for AIX.V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIX.V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.