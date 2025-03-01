Amalgamated Bank Sells 134 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.2 %

PLNT stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

