Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.