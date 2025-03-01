Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

JNPR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

