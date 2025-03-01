Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in US Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in US Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in US Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $71.72 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

