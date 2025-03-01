Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Berry Global Group has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BERY opened at $72.15 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
