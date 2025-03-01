Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,139,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $27.87 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

