Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTHGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 62907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Astrana Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,661,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,383,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Trading Down 26.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.