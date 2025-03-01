Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 19.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$32,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 in the last 90 days. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.