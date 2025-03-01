Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Grows By 116.9%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the January 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
GAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,188. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.71. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
