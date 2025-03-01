Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 1,368.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $74.00.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
