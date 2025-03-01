Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Decreases By 50.4%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 52,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. ( NASDAQ:ATNF Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 2.20% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $1.17 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

