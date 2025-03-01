Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Decreases By 50.4%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 52,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $1.17 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
