Brokers Issue Forecasts for UGI’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

UGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UGI has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Creative Planning lifted its position in UGI by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 64.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UGI by 945.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 2,402.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

