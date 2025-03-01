Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

FL opened at $17.27 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,028 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,466 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,232 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 737,299 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 295,243 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $5,715,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

