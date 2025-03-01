Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

