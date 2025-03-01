Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) Insider Christian Behrenbruch Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX – Get Free Report) insider Christian Behrenbruch sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.50 ($18.32), for a total value of A$59,000,000.00 ($36,645,962.73).

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 290.42 and a beta of 2.40.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Featured Stories

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and related medical devices for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Its products portfolio include Illuccix for the treatment of prostate cancer;, TLX591, a radio antibody-drug conjugate, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and diagnosis of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX300-CDx for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; and TLX300 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma.

