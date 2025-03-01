Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) Insider Christian Behrenbruch Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX – Get Free Report) insider Christian Behrenbruch sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.50 ($18.32), for a total value of A$59,000,000.00 ($36,645,962.73).
Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 290.42 and a beta of 2.40.
About Telix Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telix Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.