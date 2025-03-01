Zacks Research Weighs in on FormFactor FY2027 Earnings

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,221,277.64. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $496,040. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

