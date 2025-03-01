Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Masimo by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day moving average is $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $192.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

