BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 112,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

