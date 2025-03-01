iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,044,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the previous session’s volume of 937,086 shares.The stock last traded at $103.57 and had previously closed at $103.95.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

