Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 279.7% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FELTY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 19,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,535. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

