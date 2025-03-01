Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 279.7% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
FELTY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 19,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,535. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.
About Fuji Electric
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.