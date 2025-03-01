Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 294.2% from the January 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ETCG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 107,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

