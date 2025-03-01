DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 6160723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -30.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

