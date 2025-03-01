Devve Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $13.52 Million (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Devve token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devve has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $1.06 million worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Devve has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,457.44 or 0.99878770 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,179.43 or 0.99550004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Devve

Devve’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The official website for Devve is www.devve.io. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 89,180,316.26713406 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.70641969 USD and is up 7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,117,231.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

