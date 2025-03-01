Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGRP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.04. 454,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,646. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

