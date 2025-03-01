GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIGM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

Featured Stories

