EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLC. Raymond James downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. US Capital Advisors cut EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE ENLC opened at $14.56 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 100.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 128,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,829.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 267,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 268.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 402,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 292,833 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

