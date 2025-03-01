Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

