Top Agriculture Stocks To Research – March 1st

Deere & Company, Chubb, and Apollo Global Management are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, and distribution of agricultural products. These stocks may represent firms engaged in everything from crop production and livestock farming to agribusiness services, including the manufacture and distribution of agricultural supplies and equipment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.95 and its 200-day moving average is $425.63. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Featured Articles