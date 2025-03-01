Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,401,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $545,311,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $396.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.72. The company has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

