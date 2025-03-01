Top Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 1st

NVIDIA, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares issued by companies that primarily focus on the research, development, and production of technology-related products and services. They typically belong to sectors such as software, hardware, IT services, and telecommunications, and are known for their high growth potential as well as greater volatility due to rapid innovation and changing market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.81. The company had a trading volume of 387,840,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,489,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,752,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,881,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average is $233.58. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,824,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,948,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $385.58 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

