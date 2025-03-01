Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $396.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

