Research Analysts Set Expectations for PLOW Q1 Earnings

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PLOW opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

