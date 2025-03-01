iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:GOVT)

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226,518 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.
