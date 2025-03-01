iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:GOVT)

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226,518 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.